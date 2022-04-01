Rep. Ferguson to Newsmax: Inflation, Shortages Lie 'Solely' With Biden

The nation's growing inflation, including rising prices on gas and food, lies "solely at the feet of the failed energy policies" of President Joe Biden, Rep. Drew Ferguson said on Newsmax Friday.

"This is a problem that has been created by Joe Biden and his administration," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Don't let anybody tell you it's [Vladimir] Putin's fault, Ukraine's fault, or anybody else's fault.

The nation is already being crushed by high fuel and food costs, "but what is really frightening is what's about to happen with food prices," Ferguson added. "This is because of President Biden's failed energy policies, the cost of diesel fuel, and the cost and access to fertilizer that we need to grow crops in this country and around the world has been diminished. Americans are going to see a spike in food prices like they have never before, and I'm worried that there could be problems with access as well."

The pain is also being caused by "big government socialists" in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, he added.

"You talk about fertilizer," said Ferguson. "The number one thing you've got to have to make fertilizer is natural gas. Why in the world aren't we producing these things here in America? We rely too much on China. We rely too much on Russia. We have the resources in this country. We should be doing it here."

But, he said, Biden and Democrats "want to push us, or they're committed to pushing us, to socialism and reliance on other countries."

Meanwhile, Biden's proposed budget for 2023 includes a "horrible tax" for people in the middle class and lower, and will impose a "tremendous burden on them," the congressman said.

"This is a repackaging of the Build Back Better, Great New Deal effort that's already failed once in Congress," said Ferguson. "The administration continues to go down this road to do things to harm the American middle class and the American worker is beyond me and it needs to stop. The administration has to come to its senses. We Americans can't take another crisis."

A Gallup Poll this week says inflation is the main concern for registered voters in the United States, and Ferguson said he hates what's happening in the United States, but he also thinks the Democrats' policies will lead to a wave election in November.

"America is going to ask the Republican Party to stop the crazy that is happening coming from this administration," he said. "I believe that Republicans will take back the majority in the House, and I think that you'll see significant games in state legislatures and around the country. Americans did not sign up for what we have seen from this administration and I truly believe that America is going to turn in a different direction."

