N.D. Gov. Burgum to Newsmax: Trump Trial Called 'Zombie Case for a Reason'

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump's New York business records trial was "called the 'zombie' case for a reason," namely that "there's nothing there."

[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg's predecessor wouldn't take this case. … The DOJ [Department of Justice] itself passed on this case, so this was called the 'zombie' case for a reason — because there's nothing there. The whole trial's a sham and the good thing is, America understands that," Burgum said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"The Biden administration on every front, whether it's inflation, whether it's the instability around the world that you just got done reporting on, that's the stuff they do not want us talking about.

"They want America focused on the sham trial, as opposed to focusing on the failures of the Biden administration. We wake up every morning and here's another piece of bad news on the world stage."

"Well, that's what we're going to have until Joe Biden's out of office," he continued. "The world was at peace when President Trump was in office and the world is at war under Joe Biden. It's his weakness: weakness against Iran, weakness in Afghanistan, weakness against Russia, weakness against China — they're going to be attacking our infrastructure, with cyberattacks happening all over. This is a giant distraction, on top of being a sham, and it's intentional and it's election interference."

Burgum pointed out that the charges Trump is facing in New York "would never have been brought against any other business person" because "this is paperwork."

"In any other world, this would have been a misdemeanor and would never have even ever been brought to court," he said, "and it's an alleged misdemeanor. It's not even proven that anything at all went wrong.

"To manufacture this thing, to turn it into 34 felony counts, is all you need to know that this thing is a completely made-up thing. You can't call this justice; you can't call it anything else other than election interference."

"You want to talk about something that's historic and unprecedented, it's this amount of lawfare that's going on that's trying to harm one of the candidates in an election year. It was their only chance to try to get some kind of blockage during the election this year, and that's why they're pursuing it."

The North Dakota governor said that President Joe Biden's campaign is "generating a giant distraction" hoping that "people aren't paying attention," but "Americans are hurting economically" under his leadership.

"Their gas costs more, their electricity costs more, their food costs more and Joe Biden is responsible for that," he said. "His policies — economic policies and energy policies — are what's destabilizing the world and raising prices at home.

"Of course he doesn't want to talk on his track record. Of course that's why he doesn't want to debate the president [Trump] — because he's got nothing to stand on."

