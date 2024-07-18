WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | rnc | speech | kevin stitt | assassination | attempt | security

Okla. Gov. Stitt to Newsmax: Trump RNC Speech Will Focus on Policies

Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:10 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump, who says he has made some changes to his Republican National Convention speech after last weekend's assassination attempt against him, will focus on the policies that will make America safe and strong again, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told Newsmax on Thursday.

"He's going to talk about making our economy stronger," said the Republican governor on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," about Trump's speech, coming Thursday night as he accepts his party's presidential nomination. "He's going to talk about securing, making America safe again. He's going to talk about finally securing our southern border. You know that our policies are the right policies."

He added that the party is becoming more inclusive, with Trump "uniting all of us."

Stitt also lauded Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, after his "emotional" speech and his talk about his humble background.

"That's the great thing about America," said Stitt. "The American dream is alive and well, and we're a meritocracy. We want to bring that back, that you can accomplish and achieve anything that you set your mind to. And that's what I tell young people in Oklahoma … that's why we're the shining example to the rest of the world. And President Trump's bringing that back."

Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:10 AM
