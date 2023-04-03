×
Tags: donald trump | peter navarro | agent provocateurs | fbi | maga

Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Look Out for Agent Provocateurs

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 10:52 PM EDT

Speaking ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, Peter Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, told Newsmax to be on the lookout for agent provocateurs.

During his appearance, Navarro tells "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "before we get started, I want to give one big cautionary note about tomorrow. President Trump is going to be in New York. There's going to be protesters out. And tomorrow in Florida, he's going to have a live address at 8:15 [P.M.] at Mar-A-Lago."

"I would really want to warn everybody in MAGA-land to be on the lookout for agent provocateurs," Navarro states. "The last thing we want in MAGA is any violence."

"But as we know," Navarro continued, "we've had instances where ANTIFA, BLM, and particularly FBI informants have tried to provoke violence; have done so sometimes successfully. And I just want to make sure that what happens tomorrow with President Trump is a peaceful explanation of what you just said, Eric, which is the absolute weaponization of the Justice Department."

Speaking ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, Peter Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, told Newsmax to be on the lookout for agent provocateurs.
Monday, 03 April 2023 10:52 PM
