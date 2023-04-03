×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | msnbc | cnn

Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Grotesquely Unequal Justice'

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 09:18 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., decried on Newsmax the portrayal of former President Donald Trump's indictment by networks such as MSNBC and CNN as "equal justice under the law," saying instead, this is "grotesquely unequal justice under the law."

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson says, "when you're conservative, you see" the attempts to sabotage Trump. "It's very clear to us — I mean, I listen to those clips from MSNBC and CNN, it's galling for conservatives to listen to this. This — this is not proving the strength of equal justice under law. This is grotesquely unequal justice under the law, and it doesn't inflame the situation. It does nothing to help unify our country."

Johnson ended his segment by adding that the Republicans want to  "play by the rules" and work within the Democratic process by passing laws. The left, he says, wants to govern through the courts.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., decried on Newsmax the portrayal of former President Donald Trump's indictment by networks such as MSNBC and CNN as "equal justice under the law," saying instead, this is "grotesquely unequal justice under the law.
