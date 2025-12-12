Newsmax Celebrates Christmas With 'Awakening,' 'Jesus the Nazarene' on Sunday

Newsmax celebrates the Christmas season on Sunday with a two-part look at Christ’s birth and life, beginning with “Awakening: Jesus in Bethlehem” at 9 p.m., followed by “Jesus the Nazarene: His Galilee Ministry.”

Instagram influencer and licensed tour guide Dimitris Chermantas starts by taking viewers on an immersive and reverent journey through the Holy Land that brings to life the Nativity of Christ.

When to Watch:

9pm ET Awakening: Jesus in Bethlehem

9:30pm ET Jesus the Nazarene: His Galilee Ministry

He then adds a second half-hour documentary that guides one through the sacred sites of Christ’s teachings, from Mount of the Beatitudes to Capernaum.

“Awakening” transports viewers to the sacred sites of Jesus’ birth through stunning visuals, biblical insight, and historical context.

Filmed entirely on location in Bethlehem and Nazareth, it connects the physical landmarks with the profound truths of Christianity’s central story.

Specifically, the documentary retraces with the audience the places of the events of the birth of Christ. Included in that journey are the streets of Bethlehem, the Grotto of the Nativity, the House of the Annunciation in Nazareth, the Shepherds’ Field, and the Milk Grotto.

“We wanted to create something deeply authentic that allows viewers to see, hear, and feel the real places where the events took place and to understand what each location means within the context of God incarnate,” Chermantas said.

Produced by Chermantas & Raw Midea Production, the second installment continues the story, adding the many places Jesus walked, taught, preached and performed miracles. From His Sermon on the Mount to the feeding of the 5,000 and his ministry in Capernaum, the special retraces Jesus’ physical steps.

"This is more than a travelogue,” Chermantas said, noting that viewers will engage with the biblical narrative in a fresh and personal way. “It’s a spiritual experience and a visual pilgrimage.”