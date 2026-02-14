Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Needs to Push 'Positive Economic Message'

Appearing on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report," presidential adviser Dick Morris dismissed recent polling suggesting voters believe that former President Joe Biden outperformed President Donald Trump on the economy, calling the numbers dubious and politically motivated.

Responding to a poll cited by the host, the Harvard CAPS/Harris survey showing that "51% to 49% believe that Biden was better than Trump," Morris said bluntly, "Well, I don't really believe that."

Morris argued that some respondents may not even be answering honestly, suggesting, "I think that they're doing this if they're Democrats and Independents to get a rise out of people."

Morris praised Trump’s media strategy, saying, "I think that Trump's strategy in the media is very effective. I think it's working very well."

He described Trump’s approach as a deliberate effort to dominate the news cycle with favorable economic developments.

"I think what his concept is to flood the zone with positive news, and there is so much positive news," Morris said.

He cited improving economic indicators, saying, "Inflation down, wages up."

Morris also referenced a White House statement about real income growth during Trump’s first year, noting, "There was recently a White House release that said that the average American family has made $1,400 a year in real income after inflation in the first year of Trump's presidency."

According to Morris, the key is repetition and persistence.

"And these statistics are coming out one after another," he said.

"They're overwhelming in scope, they're overwhelming in their impact, and eventually they have an impact," he added.

Morris emphasized that Trump must continually amplify that message, arguing, "Eventually, flooding the zone works."

He also claimed Trump faces a hostile press environment, warning, "With the media biased against Trump and trying to nitpick negatives that they can use, you need to flood the zone."

Morris stressed that Trump must push his economic message relentlessly, stating, "The president needs to be out there every single day, every single hour with a positive economic message."

He predicted such a strategy would be politically decisive, adding, "And that will work, that will deliver the midterms to Trump."

Morris concluded by highlighting what he called a major shift in economic momentum, saying, "There's been an unbelievable surge of good economic news, and Trump has been superb in capitalizing on it."

The host agreed, adding that Trump "needs to keep getting it out there," calling him "the best campaigner in chief" as the midterm election season approaches.

