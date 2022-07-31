Dick Morris to Newsmax: Ukraine 'Potentially Winning Decisively' Over Russia

Ukraine is winning the war against Russia and will be "potentially winning decisively," political strategist and author Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"For a while in May, June, and July, when Russia shifted its focus to Donbas, the Ukrainians were on the hills and the Russians seemed to be gaining," Morris, author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "The Count."

"But lately, the Ukrainians have been very successful in fighting back and encounter attacking and part of that is because of the arrival of advanced weapons from the United States and NATO so that they are outclassing the Russians in terms of their ability to fight."

Meanwhile, there is the "possibility of a mass surrender" of thousands of Russian troops as the result of fighting in the Kherson region, where Ukraine said Saturday it has killed numerous Russian soldiers, said Morris.

Rail traffic has been cut over the Dnipro River to Kherson, according to reports, potentially isolating Russian forces west of the river from obtaining supplies from Crimea and the east.

"That might have a tremendous impact on Russian public opinion and make it impossible to ignore their battlefield reverses," said Morris. "The basic thrust of it is that Ukraine is winning. It's doing very well and the motivation of its troops and its equipment is better."

Morris, as the author of the book on Trump, also discussed whether the former president will be indicted through the findings of the Jan. 6 committee.

"They could, of course, but I don't think they will because it's quite a reach for the justice department to do that," said Morris. "They're saying Trump refused to deploy the National Guard when he ordered 20,000 guardsmen to be on duty, which means he asked the governors to do that, and they refused."

Morris is the author of the new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

