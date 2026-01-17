Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Delivering 'Extraordinary' Economy

Dick Morris, an adviser to President Donald Trump and author of "The Real Charlie Kirk," said Saturday on Newsmax that the pace of economic improvement under Trump has been striking, particularly given the short time since the president returned to office.

"Well, it is extraordinary. It's unbelievable," Morris said on "The Count." "When you have a 5.4% growth rate, normally it's about 2 or 3%. When you have close to 0% inflation."

Morris said he is concerned that public opinion polling does not appear to match the economic indicators being highlighted by the administration.

"And the thing that puzzles me, worries me, is that it's as if the people who are answering polls are not living here, are not experiencing the same economy that everybody else is experiencing," he said.

Morris pointed to job creation as another sign of improvement and questioned why some voters still give the economy low marks.

"When you have the kind of job creation that's going on, and then you answer a polling question, you say the economy is only OK or poor or something like that, it's a total disconnect," Morris said.

He argued that individuals should assess the economy based on their personal circumstances.

"I think the problem is that essentially you need to look at your own life," Morris said. "If you can't make ends meet with this economy, get another job, get a raise, get another career."

Morris credited Trump for what he described as active management across multiple sectors of the economy, including healthcare.

"I think that ultimately Trump is doing a magnificent job doing all he possibly can," Morris said. "And he focuses on every area of the economy with bold new proposals like his healthcare proposal earlier this week."

Morris said the economic data should lead the public to recognize the administration's progress.

"Ultimately, statistics don't really lie like that," he said. "If the numbers show the economy that they're showing, you have to give Trump some credit because it's beyond belief. It really is."

