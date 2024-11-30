Dick Morris to Newsmax: Harris' Pollsters Wanted to Keep 'Golden Goose'

Vice President Kamala Harris' internal campaign pollsters never showed that she was tied with eventual Presidnet-elect Donald Trump or trailing behind him because they "weren't about to turn off the golden goose," political adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax Saturday.

"I think that the first duty of every pollster is to tell his client the truth, and I think their pollsters didn't do that," Morris said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "Their pollsters kept feeding happy news, getting more commissions to buy more ads and making more money."

Harris campaign senior adviser David Plouffe during a podcast appearance this week said that public polls came out in September and October "showing us with leads that we never saw."

Morris, though, said that all candidates try to "overstate" how they are doing in polling, but "this is incredible that the entire country was told repeatedly by the White House and by Harris's campaign that this is a very close race."

He added that he was saying throughout the campaign that Trump was leading and was going to win, and despite what came out publicly, "that's what Harris believed as well."

The "interesting question is why they never changed their campaign," said Morris. "At the very end of the campaign, all they were talking about was the importance of funding gender operations for children."

Meanwhile, the "scaremongering" from liberals about what will happen when Trump takes office has "paved the way for tremendous achievements," said Morris.

"There are immigrant caravans in Mexico that have to turn away" because the country's president "told them have to because the U.S. threatened tariffs," Morris said.

"Hezbollah surrendered or at least agreed to a ceasefire in northern Lebanon because of the prospect of continued American support for Israel. There have been sheriffs who have cut off aid to illegal immigrants, and currently many of the states which have Democratic attorneys general have been fighting over whether they can obstruct efforts to deport them."

