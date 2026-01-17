Dick Morris to Newsmax: Poll Says Dems 'Marginalized' as Independents Rise

Dick Morris, adviser to President Donald Trump, said Saturday on Newsmax that the Democratic Party has "completely marginalized itself," arguing that voters fed up with the party's positions on immigration enforcement and clashes involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are increasingly opting to call themselves independents.

Morris appeared on "Saturday Report" while responding to a question about why more Americans are identifying as independents and what that could mean for future elections.

He argued that, in his view, "to be a Democrat, you have to believe that it's bad to enforce immigration law" and "side with those who are targeting" ICE agents, adding that street-level activism and local policies to "shelter illegal immigrants" have narrowed the party's appeal.

His comments follow Gallup's recent poll that 45% of U.S. adults identified as political independents in 2025, surpassing the prior peak of 43% recorded in 2014, 2023 and 2024.

Gallup also reported that 27% of those polled identified as Democrats and 27% as Republicans.

Independents have been the largest political group in most years since Gallup began conducting its party identification polling regularly by telephone in 1988, but the independent share has risen notably over roughly the past 15 years, usually reaching 40% or higher, a level Gallup said was not reached before 2011.

Gallup reports the margin of sampling error for the total national adult sample is plus or minus one percentage point at a 95% confidence level.

Morris suggested the independent rise reflects a flight from Democrats more than an embrace of Republicans, and he offered a political explanation for why some disaffected voters are not yet adopting the GOP label.

"There's the people identify as a Republican or Democrat, based really on their opposition to the figures in power," he said, arguing it may take time for some voters to "come around" to supporting Trump.

Morris also credited Trump with policy and geopolitical successes, including efforts "to deal with the nation's financial problems," "lower inflation" and "settle wars," presenting those as factors he believes are reshaping partisan identities.

"I think that in the interim, the people are turning away from the Democratic Party, and their expression of discontent is that they're independent," Morris said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com