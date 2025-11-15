Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's First 300 – 'Hell of a Record'

Presidential strategist and bestselling author Dick Morris told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's first 300 days into his second term in office point to "a hell of a record."

Morris told "Saturday Report" that Trump's record, "So far, is just extraordinary. It's a hell of a record."

Morris pointed to illegal border crossings and how Trump has handled the issue as out of the ordinary.

"It's so rare in the history of our politics that you can speak of a problem that is totally solved, totally solved, and that is the illegal immigration issue. The flow of illegal immigrants into the United States has stopped. The deportations have proceeded."

Morris said few people could have accurately predicted the impact Trump would make on the issue.

"We have over two million fewer illegal people in the United States. And with the attendant reductions in crime, totally gone in nine months."

In addition, Morris said America's economy is unquestionably on the rebound from what was left by the prior administration of Democrat Joe Biden.

"He's completely halted the momentum of inflation. It's going down. It certainly is not going up anymore."

On the broader world view, said Morris, Trump is also winning for Americans.

"He has remedied the discrimination against American companies and people that we've been facing as a result of foreign tariffs. And that's an ongoing process, but I think he's pursuing it vigorously."

Morris also said that Trump has pushed his administration to clamp down on the trafficking of narcotics into America.

"And he's doing a lot to stop the flow of drugs into our country, particularly from Latin America, where, in South America, there have been an increasing number of regimes that are cooperating with the narcoterrorists. And Trump is absolutely drawing a line in the sand to stop that."

Morris offered that while some national polls do not show overwhelming support for the president, a lot depends on who is being asked to respond, and how questions are worded.

He said it won't take a lot of additional time for the impact of Trump's policies to "see those numbers improve substantially."

Newsmax Chief Washington Correspondent James Rosen analyzed Trump's third 100 days in office in his new term and said from his perspective, the signal event of Trump's new administration has to be the brokered Gaza peace deal.

