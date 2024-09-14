Dick Morris to Newsmax: Debate Didn't Affect Polling

Dick Morris, adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday morning that the debate has not affected polling.

"The polling shows that while there was a sense at the time of the debate that [Vice President Kamala] Harris did well, the numbers did not change," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"Trump was 2 points ahead before Harris came into the race. He was 2 points ahead after Harris came in. He was 2 points ahead after the assassination attempt, 2 points ahead now."

As the presidential race enters its last leg, Morris said there's little room for either candidate to pick up or pull from the other side new voters.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com