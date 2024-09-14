WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dick morris | debate | polling | donald trump | kamala harris

Dick Morris to Newsmax: Debate Didn't Affect Polling

By    |   Saturday, 14 September 2024 02:16 PM EDT

Dick Morris, adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday morning that the debate has not affected polling.

"The polling shows that while there was a sense at the time of the debate that [Vice President Kamala] Harris did well, the numbers did not change," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"Trump was 2 points ahead before Harris came into the race. He was 2 points ahead after Harris came in. He was 2 points ahead after the assassination attempt, 2 points ahead now."

As the presidential race enters its last leg, Morris said there's little room for either candidate to pick up or pull from the other side new voters.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dick Morris, adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday morning that the debate has not affected polling.
dick morris, debate, polling, donald trump, kamala harris
162
2024-16-14
Saturday, 14 September 2024 02:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved