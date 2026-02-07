Dick Morris to Newsmax: Obama Video Was a Stupid Mistake

Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that a social media video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as monkeys was "obviously stupid" and "obviously a mistake," calling for accountability while urging the Trump administration to aggressively shift attention back to its record with minority voters.

Appearing on "Saturday Report," Morris said, "It was obviously stupid. It was obviously a mistake. And the guy should be fired."

The controversy stems from a social media clip circulated online that portrayed the Obamas as monkeys, imagery widely condemned as racist and offensive.

The video triggered criticism and raised questions about whether the Trump campaign and its allies are doing enough to prevent messaging that could alienate minority voters.

Asked whether the Trump team needs to be more aggressive in correcting missteps and more forceful in its messaging overall, Morris said the incident should not derail what he described as Trump's economic accomplishments.

"But let's remember that Donald Trump has been incredible in the progress that's gone on with both Black and Latino people," Morris said.

Morris argued that Trump should use moments like Black History Month to highlight policy achievements rather than allow controversies to dominate the news cycle.

"Their incomes have gone up," Morris said. "The gap between the Black and white wages has closed. The minimum wage is increasing."

He added, "Clearly there has never been a president who has been as effective as Donald Trump is in ironing out the economic discrimination that had been holding Blacks and Latinos back."

Morris urged the administration to emphasize those gains, saying Trump "should celebrate that with Black History Month and not let the distraction attract the media's attention."

