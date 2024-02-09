Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Don't Fund Corrupt Govt Agencies

"There is a two-tiered system of justice in the country," Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., said Friday in response to the Justice Department's decision on Thursday not to pursue charges against President Joe Biden in his handling of classifed documents.

The special counsel report from Robert Hur found that while Biden "willfully" retained and disclosed classified material after leaving the vice presidency in 2017, "no criminal charges are warranted."

Harshbarger pointed out the legal inconsistency to the classified documents case involving former President Trump.

"They have put President Trump through the ringer and they're going to continue to do that if we don't stand up," she said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

She suggested the only way to stop unequal treatment by government agencies is through the budgeting process. "I've said it all along: If there are specific departments that are corrupt, just don't fund those departments."

"Use what you have at hand and that's the power of the purse," she told Newsmax on Friday.

Harshbarger suggested that the will to go after some departments in the government might intimidate some of her colleagues. The Republicans hold a razor thin margin in the House and recently failed to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Despite that, she encouraged her fellow congressional Republicans not to "operate in the spirit of fear."

With another government funding bill coming up in March, Harshbarger told Newsmax the Department of Justice and the FBI are two departments on her list. "So right there is your leverage, and we need to use that to the full extent and do what we have to do to shut some of these corrupt divisions down."

