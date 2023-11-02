Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Unknown Number of Got Aways on Watch List

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security has let approximately 6 million illegal immigrants into the country, 1.7 million of whom were got aways who evaded Border Patrol; hence, no one knows who they are or where they went.

Approximately 175 of those got aways were on the terrorist watch list.

However, DHS doesn't really know how many got aways are really on the terrorist watch list, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"They don't really know, out of the 1.5-plus million got aways, how many more people on the terrorist watch list there may have been there," Cornyn told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "These are all people who, of course, are evading law enforcement."

Cornyn continued, saying that President Joe Biden "dismantled" all protections against illegal immigration that the Trump administration previously put in place and instead has "laid out a welcome mat," which is showing the world that anyone can come and stay, no matter what.

"And that, of course, encourages more people to come," Cornyn said. "The cartels, who continue to get paid by the person, and the ones who smuggle the drugs in the United States, are the ones that continue to benefit."

