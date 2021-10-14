Rep. Nunes: Zuckerberg Election Spending Should 'Scare the Hell Out of People'

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's massive $419.5 million effort to get Joe Biden elected president in 2020 should "scare the hell out of people," Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax.

The issue is something he addresses in his new book, "Countdown to Socialism," which was written before it was known that what Zuckerberg had spent was initially believed to have been $350 million on the presidential election, Nunes said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

A report Thursday in the New York Post revealed that Zuckerberg actually funneled nearly $420 million to two political organizations, using legal loopholes, and directed them on how the money could be spent.

His efforts are thought to have ensured that Biden won states such as Georgia and Arizona, securing victory in the Electoral College.

"I have been around the country trying to warn people about the Big Tech oligarch," Nunes said. "So it's not just the propaganda media that the left controls; now they control how we see that information through Fascist-book, as you call it. I call it Fakebook."

Now, he said, "oligarchs" such as Zuckerberg are richer than many of the richest nations in history. Still, he added, it is unknown how much other tech companies may have spent on the election.

"I'm sure it was a lot of money also," Nunes said.

For perspective, he said, all donors to Donald Trump combined gave $1.3 billion in the last election campaign. But in the case of Zuckerberg, "one man gave nearly $500 million. That man should scare the hell out of people."

