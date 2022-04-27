Truth Social's Nunes to Newsmax: 'Fake News' Losing Minds Over Musk at Twitter

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter takeover is bringing movement among other free-speech social media platforms, including Truth Social, the company started by former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group, former California GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, who is heading the company, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"If you remember how we got here, Donald Trump was kicked off of all the platforms," Nunes told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Many of us, like me, were censored and shadowbanned. Millions of Americans were put in Facebook jail and booted off multiple platforms. So, really, we had no choice but to create a new company to open the internet back up and give the American people their voice back."

Now, the "fake news media" is losing its mind over the changes coming to Twitter, even though they haven't happened yet, Nunes said.

"It is going to be interesting to see what they try to do to stop Elon Musk from taking Twitter over," he said.

Truth Social has been in deep beta-testing and built block by block so it can't be destroyed, "so we are building a beachhead against Big Tech," Nunes said.

"We've done that. We're successful. It's why we're No. 1 on the App Store," Nunes said. "Think about this: We barely went to the Rumble cloud on Thursday. We let everybody in Friday through Friday night and Saturday morning that had not been let in yet because as we were doing our testing, and now we shot up to No. 1 on the App Store."

That comes at a time when there is steep competition from Big Tech companies like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, but "we're a lot different," Nunes said.

"We're a safe place for people to be," he said. "We're family-friendly. It's a place where people know that if you join us, we're going to continue to try to take the best of Instagram and TikTok, and Facebook. That's the strategy we have. That's the technology we're working on. And we're gonna keep you safe from the Big Tech tyrants as we sadly move towards this parallel economy that we have to move to."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here