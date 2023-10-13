Dershowitz to Newsmax: University Faculties 'Dehumanize Jews'

Author and former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax Friday that the faculty of top colleges and universities are "dehumanizing Jews," leading to increasing antisemitism on their campuses.

"The faculty is part of the problem," Dershowitz said during "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "Many of the faculty propagandize the students to dehumanize Jews and to dehumanize Israelis."

Dershowitz was reacting to more than 30 Harvard University student groups that signed a letter saying that they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence."

"Today's events did not occur in a vacuum," the Harvard students stated in the letter. "For the last two decades, millions of Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to live in an open-air prison. Israeli officials promise to 'open the gates of hell,' and the massacres in Gaza have already commenced. In the coming days, Palestinians will be forced to bear the full brunt of Israel’s violence. The apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

The students reportedly are getting backlash and threats of being blacklisted for employment by major corporations.

Dershowitz said the students who signed the letter should be publicly exposed and have to face the consequence of their actions.

"These are our future leaders," Dershowitz said. "Some of them now say they didn't read what they signed, but they knew it was anti-Israel when they signed it. Would you hire somebody to be your lawyer or admit them to graduate school if you knew they signed things without reading them? No.

"Youth is no excuse. These kids are responsible for what they did. Their names should be made public. If they want to apologize, if they wanted to explain that they didn't know what they were doing, stupidity has never been a criteria for being admitted to Harvard."

Dershowitz said the antisemitism demonstrated by the students today is the same and comes from the same place, as it did in the past.

"It's coming from the same place it came from in 1937, 1938, 1939 when 35,000 Americans — young people, students — went to Madison Square Garden and supported Hitler; 100,000 of them marched in my neighborhood, right where I live now in Yorktown," he said.

