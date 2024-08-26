Rep. Van Orden to Newsmax: No One Held Accountable for Afghan Withdrawal

Following former President Donald Trump's announcement in Michigan on Monday that he would seek the resignations of those responsible for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal of Aug. 26, 2021, veteran Navy SEAL Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., told Newsmax that no one has been held accountable for the ordeal.

"I'm certainly not quitting my job as a congressman here," Van Orden told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," "I love it, but I will take the day off and go pass out those pink slips."

"Think about this, man, [Trump] said $80 billion worth of equipment" was left in Afghanistan. "That's a little low, actually, if you remember, man ... if you lose a magazine pouch, you get your head shaved, you're mowing the lawn for a month, and then you're paying for it out of your pocket," Van Orden added, reflecting on his time in the military.

"No one has been held accountable for these billions and billions of dollars of equipment. No one has been held accountable for these American heroes that have been killed. Nobody."

"So we have to get back to a place where if you do something wrong, you pony up for it. You do an immediate debrief, and you understand what took place: the people that were wrong are held accountable. Until we do that, America is going to continue to be a much more dangerous place than it needs to be. We are laughed at by the world."

Trump gave his remarks about handing out resignations at the National Guard Association in Detroit, Michigan. Notably, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was there to endorse the GOP nominee.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com