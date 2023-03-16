×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dennis prager | free speech | newsguard | prageru | leftists | dissent | misinformation

Dennis Prager to Newsmax: Leftists Have Never Allowed Dissent

By    |   Thursday, 16 March 2023 10:16 PM EDT

There has never been a time in history where leftists have come to power and allowed dissent from their narrative, radio host and PragerU co-founder Dennis Prager told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I have studied the left since I was in graduate school at Columbia University. I learned Russian in order to read Pravda, the Soviet Communist newspaper. I have studied the left all of my life. There was no instance since Vladimir Lenin in 1917 that the left has come to power and allowed dissent," Prager told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"So these people are not liberals. Liberals do allow dissent. They are leftists, and leftists do not allow dissent. There was no exception since 1917. Americans are apparently OK with this — or at least half of America, the ones that vote left. It is a tragedy of ... unspeakable dimensions," Prager continued.

PragerU, a nonprofit that creates videos promoting American values and distributes them on its website and on social media, has been targeted by leftist monitoring organizations such as NewsGuard for "disinformation." NewsGuard uses its ratings system to pressure advertisers to boycott companies with which it disagrees. Most recently, video-streaming service JW Player bent to pressure and stopped servicing PragerU.

NewsGuard gave PragerU a red light, which indicates misinformation, for saying that the word "vaccine" has been "retranslated or reinterpreted," and JW Player used NewsGuard as an excuse for ceasing to host PragerU, Prager said.

In response to host Rob Schmitt's claim that the left wants to silence its opponents because it can't handle opposing views, Prager said that the reason leftists protest when conservative speakers visit universities is that "we can undo in 90 minutes what they indoctrinate over four years; and, of course, they would never acknowledge that deep down, they know it."

"Truth is far more powerful than lies," Prager stated.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
There has never been a time in history where leftists have come to power and allowed dissent from their narrative, radio host and PragerU co-founder Dennis Prager told Newsmax on Thursday.
dennis prager, free speech, newsguard, prageru, leftists, dissent, misinformation
350
2023-16-16
Thursday, 16 March 2023 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved