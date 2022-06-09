Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Dems Trying to 'Politicize' Uvalde

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer decried on Newsmax that Democrats are trying to 'politicize' a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Speaking to "Prime News," Comer said, "the Democrats were going to try to do everything in their ability to politicize Uvalde and Buffalo."

"If you're in Congress and you take an issue that has as much passion on each side of the political spectrum, if you're sincere about trying to get a bill passed, then you try to find consensus, Comer continued.

"And where is there consensus?" he asked.

"Consensus with this, it's to fortify our schools, to hire additional school resource officers, to try to invest in mental health ... There are things that we can agree on in both parties — Republicans and Democrats. But Democrats didn't want to talk about that today," Comer said.

"They wanted to try to divert as much attention away from all the crises, the border crisis, the inflation crisis, and every crisis [President] Joe Biden has created with his bad policies," he added.

The congressman stated that despite America's divide on the gun issue, "there is the potential to come together to try to provide better security for our public school system."

On Wednesday, the House passed a sweeping gun control bill — in response to recent mass shootings — that would raise age limits for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 15 rounds.

