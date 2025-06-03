Dr. Birx to Newsmax: New COVID Strain 'Starting to Spread'

Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told Newsmax a new COVID-19 strain is "just starting to spread."

Birx said on "American Agenda" that there are symptomatic similarities between this strain and one that surfaced in the U.S. about the same time last year. "Most people will remember we carried it right into the school year. We didn't peak until the middle of September."

Birx said the pattern of impact on the population will most likely be the same as the strain from last year. "I think that's what's going to happen again this year. It's just starting to spread."

The latest strain, or variant, is called NB.1.8.1. The North Carolina Medical Society reported the variant is so new that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitoring program has yet to set up data links on its website. The strain was first pinpointed in the U.S. in late March, carried in by travelers from foreign countries.

The data, said Birx, appears to support government decisions to allow, but not require, updated vaccines for children and pregnant women. "And so they're not seeing the same risk to COVID infection in young children. And so they stopped requiring and recommending for children first under 5. And they're also decreasing immunizations of adolescents."

COVID-19 vaccination recommendations are changing. People are recommended to consult with their physician about vaccination along with reviewing government guidelines.

