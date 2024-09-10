Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: America 'Can't Afford 4 More Years' of Harris

America "can't afford another 4 more years of this debacle of the Democrats and the Biden-Harris regime," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., warned Newsmax on Tuesday.

Voters still do not know what Harris stands for as America awaits the first and lone presidential debate Tuesday night, Tuberville told "National Report."

"She's basically been in the basement for the last 3½ years," Tuberville said. "The few times that she's gone out to give any kind of interview or speech, it's been awful. Nobody knows her game plan.

"It's been 51 days since they placed her in this position [as presidential nominee], and she refuses to be asked questions. The American people need answers."

Tuberville offered some debate advice and suggested Trump should ask the vice president what her policies are and "just give the floor to" Harris.

"Let the American people know the policies she has are the ones that they've been running for the last 3½ years," Tuberville said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported Tuberville had blocked the promotion of Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, 58, to become the four-star commander of all U.S. forces in the Pacific. Later it was revealed Clark withheld information regarding the health of Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin from President Joe Biden.

Host Shaun Kraisman asked Tuberville why he is not supporting Clark and the senator noted Americans live "in a dangerous world."

"The Department of Defense needs to be hitting on all cylinders," Tuberville concluded. "This guy made a decision not to tell anybody [about Austin]. We're going to work our way through this. He's going to pay the price for this.

"I'm not going to lift this hold until we have the full review."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com