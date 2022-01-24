Rep. Rodney Davis to Newsmax: 'Big Victory' Getting Pelosi to Buy US-Made N95 Masks

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., told Newsmax Monday that it was a “big victory” for GOP lawmakers demanding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to make sure the masks being given to Congress are made in America as opposed to the KN95 masks she was giving out to House members and their staff.

“In the end, this is a big victory,” Davis, who authored a letter to Pelosi with more than 120 other House Republicans criticizing the speaker for buying KN95 masks made in China rather than the more effective U.S.A. made N95 masks said during “Spicer & Co.” Monday. “It was interesting because we started pointing it out right when these masks started getting pushed out, but then last week, we were able to see those who were still wearing them, and we'd pointed out that these masks were made in China when American made comparable masks were available.”

Last week Davis appeared on the program and said that the federal government has purchased “thousands of these” KN95 masks from China and were handing them out to members and their staffs, who are mandated to wear them in the U.S. Capitol complex, including while on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“(Pelosi) has different COVID protocols in the House that are being followed in the Senate,” Davis said during “Spicer & Co.” last week. “And now, to top it off, we must wear Chinese made masks that studies show is 70% less effective, and frankly were labeled a ‘hazard’ in September.”

A study by the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California, found that the N95 masks provided better protection than the KN95 version, but both provided more protection than cloth masks protecting against the transmission of COVID-19.

The study also noted, however, that some 60% of the KN95 masks circulating in the United States are “counterfeit.”

“If you’re in an enclosed space where you can’t distance from people, like a busy airport or inside of an airplane, we’re recommending some form of an N95 respirator,” the study said. “Two examples are N95 and KN95 masks. The N95 is the American standard and has straps that go around your head; the KN95 is the Chinese or Korean standard and has ear loops. The ‘95’ in its name means it filters out 95 percent of microparticles.”

“It's frustrating because (Pelosi) will say that she doesn't make decisions on how to run the House,” he said. “I've been on your show numerous times, talking about House Speaker Pelosi micromanages every decision. Well now she micromanaged, finally, a good decision.”

Davis said that Pelosi told members that she will get them the American N95 masks by Friday.

