WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: david bernstein | heritage foundation | kevin roberts | tucker carlson | antisemitism

Jewish Scholar Bernstein to Newsmax: Why I Quit Heritage

By    |   Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:53 PM EST

David Bernstein, a Jewish scholar who helped advise an antisemitism initiative at the Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax on Tuesday he quit the group after the think tank's president, Kevin Roberts, painted him as part of a "venomous coalition" and a "global conspiracy" for criticizing Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Bernstein, founder of the Jewish Institute for Liberal Values, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" he resigned from the "Project Esther" National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism after feeling betrayed by leadership.

Project Esther, launched by Heritage in 2024 as a national strategy to fight antisemitism and clamp down on pro-Hamas activism, has seen a wave of departures in recent days following the uproar over Carlson's decision to give Fuentes an unchallenged platform.

"Well, you know, when an organization tells you that you're part of a venomous coalition for calling out antisemitism, ... then you start to think that's not the organization you thought it was," Bernstein said.

When the head of an organization like Heritage suggests critics are part of a "global conspiracy," he said, "at least that leader wasn't the leader you thought they were."

Roberts triggered the revolt after publicly backing Carlson's interview with Fuentes, also a white nationalist, in a video defending Carlson as a "close friend" and blasting his critics as a "venomous coalition."

Amid the furor, Roberts issued a second statement denouncing Fuentes' "Jew-hatred and Holocaust denial" and apologizing for his earlier defense.

Bernstein said the follow-up was insufficient.

"When you say something that extreme, and you insult people that have been your friends, and you've been working with, ... I think it's time to say, you know, something deeply is wrong here.

"Either he was clueless for not understanding who Nick Fuentes was ... I mean, you're head of a major think tank. You better know who he is or he was," he said.

"And I just don't think that's somebody who can lead an organization like the Heritage Foundation.

Asked how Roberts should have managed the crisis, Bernstein said he should have moved quickly to admit error and sever ties with Carlson.

"He needed to come out very early on and say, 'I'm sorry. I didn't understand the dynamics here,' and I think he should have taken down the video," Bernstein said.

"I think he should have clearly distanced himself with Tucker Carlson at that point. There's no reason to defend somebody who's platforming a neo-Nazi and giving him basically carte blanche ... and not challenge him on any of this."

"That's not what Heritage stands for," Bernstein added, calling the think tank "a thoughtful organization" that "goes deep into issues."

He said it is impossible for Heritage to live up to those ideals "and be so associated with that kind of radical voice."

With his resignation, Bernstein joins a growing list of Jewish scholars and organizations walking away from Project Esther, including the Coalition for Jewish Values, Young Jewish Conservatives, and the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jewish scholar David Bernstein told Newsmax he quit the Heritage Foundation after its president, Kevin Roberts, accused him of being part of a “venomous coalition” and “global conspiracy” for criticizing Tucker Carlson’s interview with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
david bernstein, heritage foundation, kevin roberts, tucker carlson, antisemitism
635
2025-53-11
Tuesday, 11 November 2025 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved