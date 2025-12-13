Darin Gaub to Newsmax: ISIS Terrorists Already in the US

The deaths of U.S. troops in Syria underscore the continuing threat from Islamic State militants and the complexity of the conflict environment, says Darin Gaub, a former U.S. Army Special Forces officer.

When asked by host Rob Astorino on Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda" when ISIS terrorists might threaten the U.S. homeland, Gaub responded "They're already here."

"We actually just had one of the White House not very long ago visiting the president. So that's one of the problems that you've got in Syria is it's basically mostly ISIS run, whether it be government or terrorist organization."

Two U.S. soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed Saturday during an attack in the Palmyra area while participating in an anti-ISIS mission alongside Syrian partner forces, with additional U.S. personnel wounded.

During the segment, Gaub argued that ISIS-linked forces remain entrenched in parts of Syria and described the region as effectively “ISIS run,” while also alleging severe sectarian violence against Alawite and Christian communities in the country.

He then widened the discussion to Venezuela, claiming terrorist networks and hostile ideological actors operate there and warning that oil and drug trafficking can function as funding streams for terrorism and other illicit activity reaching into the United States.

