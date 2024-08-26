Darin Gaub to Newsmax: Traceable Data of Trump Shooter 'Suspicious'

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub told Newsmax on Monday that the actions of former President Donald Trump's would-be assassin to cover his tracks online is "suspicious."

Gaub joined "American Agenda" to discuss Florida GOP Rep. Mike Waltz’s assertions last week that Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, used foreign encrypted messaging accounts in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany.

"Look at the 20-year-olds of today, and how many of them don't have a digital footprint unless they deliberately go around and somehow trying to erase it? And by the way, nothing on the internet is ever truly erased," Gaub said. "So that seems, to me, to be suspicious that he's able to get away for this long without any kind of motive, without any kind of information further coming about him in general."

Crooks fired eight shots on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, killing a rallygoer and injuring two others in addition to wounding Trump. Law enforcement and Congress, including the bipartisan task force Waltz is a part of, continue to investigate what led to Crooks’ actions.

"Now, some of the technology, of course, that he was using and some of the training that he may have had regarding explosives as well as all these different accounts that he had overseas, most of the people that you see that are like Crooks don't go to that level of depth in trying to cover their own tracks, and apparently try to potentially coordinate with others," Gaub said. "You don't need that kind of encrypted communication methods going overseas if you're not communicating with somebody for a reason.

"So, whether that's true or not or whatever comes out of this, I hope this committee can find the truth behind this and the American people have something they can grab on to and trust."

