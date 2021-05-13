Ex-Ambassador Danon to Newsmax TV: 'I Expected More' Support From US in Gaza Conflict

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Thursday he's "disappointed" with the Biden administration's response to the escalation of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians, arguing he was "expecting more."

In an interview on Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now," Danon declared Israel will not negotiate with "a terrorist organization," referring to Hamas.

"Regarding the new administration, you know, I expected more," he said. "I expected to see a strong support … and I was not happy to hear the call for both sides to show restraint or to speak with both sides."

Danon said such appeals equate Israel and Hamas.

"Don't equate your closest ally with a terrorist organization," he said, adding, "We hope that you will not try to actually put us together in the same room because we will not negotiate with a terrorist organization. We will fight their ways."

The former ambassador also called out, though not by name, Democrat House members who have criticized Israel's airstrikes in the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., described the airstrikes as "terrorism."

"The majority of Americans support us, stand with us, pray for us, and we do appreciate that," Danon said.

The criticism of Israel in the escalating violence is "not the majority, even not in the Democratic Party," he said.

"We saw the tweets then they posted in the last few days supporting Hamas … I think the American people should know that those congresswomen who stand with Hamas are actually supporting the same organization that stood with Al Qaeda when they attacked Americans on 9/11."

Danon said Israel will continue to fight its enemies.

"We are determined to fight back to defend our people and to send a clear message to the Hamas … ‘you will pay [the] price for what you are doing … we will hunt you down,' and that's what we're doing. Now we are retaliating," he said.

"We try to minimize the civilian casualties and we're destroying the infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization. We have to remember that Hamas is an evil organization that actually had a celebration after 9/11, issued a statement stating that it was a great victory for Al Qaeda. We are fighting evil."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here

Related Stories: