Former Israeli Amb. Danon to Newsmax: Squad Opposition to Iron Dome 'Shocking'

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations and current chairman of World Likud Danny Danon says he was shocked over progressives’ opposition to providing U.S. funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system.

“We were shocked to see those radical elements speaking against Israel and actually trying to block the defense system,” Danon told Newsmax’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“Iron dome defends Israelis, Jews, Christians, Muslims. … It actually saves the lives of Palestinians because God forbid there would be a rocket that will hit the civilian population in Israel, we would have to retaliate, we would have to start a ground operation in Gaza, and then you are going to have causalities on both sides.”

Progressive lawmakers last month were successful in stripping $1 billion allocated for the Jewish State’s missile defense program from the Democrat spending bill.

But separately Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and “Squad” members, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio, D-N.Y., changed their vote from “no” to “present” last minute.

Comedian Sarah Silverman brought attention to the issue in her podcast last week.

"It's frustrating because my girls, ma gurls in the Squad, um, really didn't want it to be funded. They wanted to defund it," Silverman said. "And, you know, all the Iron Dome does is protect civilians from getting hit by missiles and bombs. That's all it does! It's not a weapon! … But your wanting to take away from the thing that protects every citizen of Israel."

"Voting against the Iron Dome defense system is voting for dead Israelis and that's Muslims, Christians and Jews alike,” she added.

“It's true! Israeli civilians are Jews and Arabs and Christians. And they are Black and Brown and White. Sorry to tell ya it's not just dirty Jews you're letting die," Silverman told the progressive Democrats. "It just feels, you know- the missiles are aimed at citizens. They're not aimed at, you know artilleries or the Knesset even, which is the Israeli government, which by the way is now co-led by an Arab politician."

Danon agreed.

“Do they really care about the Palestinians? Or do they just care about promoting hatred against Israel?” he said.



“I think we have the answer because when the vote came to the House, we saw the overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle. So, they are isolated, but they are a very loud and extreme voice.”

