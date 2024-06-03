Danielle Alvarez to Newsmax: Trump Support Befuddles Dems

Democrats are at a loss now that supporters of former President Donald Trump are no longer a silent majority, Trump 2024 campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Monday.

The support for Trump has been "absolutely overwhelming," Alvarez told "Wake Up America," as Americans respond to his conviction at his New York criminal trial.

Trump backers "are no longer a silent majority," she added. "People are seeing what is happening. And Democrats are spiraling. They have no idea what to do."

Democrats "don't have is a winning record, and President Trump has that winning record; he has four years in the White House, where he delivered for the American people — and folks are ready to see him back," she continued, "leading our nation and making America great again.

"You're seeing this outpouring of support, because the Biden camp can't do this sleight of hand where they say, Ignore what you see, ignore what you hear, ignore what you feel, ignore what is going on within your wallet and your pocketbook."

This is why "people are turning to President Trump for those very basic issues that he delivered on when he was in the White House, when he was president," Alvarez said.

She said in first two minutes after the Trump verdict, the campaign platform raised $250,000.

"Within a few hours we received $30-plus million, within the first 24 hours $50-plus million," she added.

Alvarez said it is all pouring in because "everyone knows this was a rigged trial.

"You saw the support at UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] and that translated to a massive TikTok launch, where we have shattered every TikTok record, because the president is going to take his message and leave no stone unturned and speak to every voter.

"We are going to reach them where they are at, and there is just going to be an outpouring of support and, in November, President Trump will be victorious."

