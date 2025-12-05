Meuser to Newsmax: Trump on Track to Achieve Energy Dominance

President Donald Trump's energy agenda is positioning the United States to return not only to energy independence but to full-scale energy dominance, a shift that would lower costs for families and strengthen American industry, said Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa.

"Lower energy, more energy," Meuser said in an interview with Newsmax's "Newsline," framing the policy goal as both economic and strategic.

He said abundant domestic supply translates directly into cheaper goods and services.

"U.S. energy dominance means more affordability in manufacturing in all of our domestic made products, certainly in travel and airline travel," Meuser said.

"And there's no reason we shouldn't be not just energy independent but energy dominant. And the president is on track for us to achieve this."

Meuser highlighted Pennsylvania as a key part of that national picture, pointing to the state's natural gas reserves and coal resources.

He said he has been in direct discussions with Energy Secretary Chris Wright about how to unlock more of that capacity.

"I personally have met with Chris ... about Pennsylvania Energy," Meuser noted, adding that priorities include "pipelines ... regulatory reform, ease of development for some of these sites, maximizing natural gas — which is certainly a clean energy — as well as clean coal."

The congressman said the U.S. must expand infrastructure and cut permitting delays to keep energy reliable and affordable.

He called natural gas a cornerstone of the economy, citing its price stability and lower emissions than in past decades.

Meuser also defended coal's ongoing role, especially in regions like his own.

"Here in Pennsylvania, we have anthracite coal and bituminous, but particularly the anthracite in my neck of the woods is so very important for electricity," he said.

He warned that sidelining coal too quickly could jeopardize grid stability and raise power costs.

On the environmental front, Meuser said American energy production is cleaner than that of major overseas competitors.

"In the United States, we produce energy far less — we're far less pollutants than anywhere in the world," he said. "So the more we produce, frankly, the cleaner the world will be."

Meuser's comments echo Republican arguments that U.S. output can displace dirtier foreign supply while boosting jobs and growth at home.

Trump's energy policy in his second term is primarily defined by a "drill, baby, drill" approach that prioritizes maximum extraction and use of fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, and coal) while significantly rolling back environmental regulations and eliminating incentives for renewable energy.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com