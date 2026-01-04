Rep. Crenshaw to Newsmax: Maduro Capture Was 'Mind-Blowing,' Highly Precise

The U.S. military operation targeting Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro was a highly sophisticated mission that showcased the precision, intelligence, and planning capabilities of American special operations forces, Rep. Dan Crenshaw told Newsmax on Sunday.

The Texas Republican, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, described the operation as "mind-blowing," emphasizing the months of preparation and detailed intelligence work required to carry out such a sensitive mission without leaks or public exposure.

"The amount of planning and precision that goes into something like this is really impressive," Crenshaw said. "Training for months, figuring out exactly what that compound looks like, timing it just right — that's what our special operations units and joint forces do better than anyone in the world."

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said the operation reflected what has become the standard for elite U.S. military units, which routinely integrate intelligence gathering, surveillance, and exact execution to achieve strategic objectives. He credited the success of the mission to the coordination between special operations forces and broader joint military assets.

While noting his personal ties to the region — including having lived in neighboring Colombia and traveled extensively in Venezuela — Crenshaw said the operation also carried symbolic weight for Venezuelans who have fled the country after years of economic collapse and political repression under Maduro's rule.

Crenshaw acknowledged the secrecy surrounding the mission, saying the lack of leaks underscored both its sensitivity and the professionalism of those involved. He said operations of this nature require strict compartmentalization to protect personnel and ensure success.

"Practically speaking, it has to be kept very close-hold," he said. "It's hard to imagine a more sensitive operation."

The congressman also emphasized that such missions demonstrate America's continued ability to project power decisively when necessary, particularly in the Western Hemisphere. He argued that stability in neighboring countries is a core U.S. national security interest.

Crenshaw added that while the operation did not involve Navy SEALs, he applauded the Delta Force personnel who carried it out, congratulating them on what he described as an "awesome op."

The operation has drawn criticism from some Democrats, but Crenshaw dismissed those objections, arguing that elite military actions backed by careful intelligence planning are essential tools of U.S. foreign policy.

"What you're seeing here," he said, "is exactly what American military excellence looks like when it's done right."

