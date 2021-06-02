Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Wuhan Leak, 'Worst Coverup in Human History'

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul condemned China on Newsmax on Wednesday for the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, accusing its Wuhan Institute of Virology of being the source of the virus and calling the country's denials the "worst coverup in human history."

McCaul decried China for not "coming clean" on "Spicer & Co.," citing newly declassified documents.

"It just came out where three of the researchers came down, were hospitalized with flu-like symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in November of 2019," McCaul said. "The Chinese Communist Party covered that up. They detained any doctor talking about the SARS-like virus. They destroyed lab samples. They would not admit to human-to-human transmission. And then it became a global pandemic. My sense is they've destroyed everything at the Wuhan lab."

McCaul expressed outrage as he referenced a Chinese weapons expert sent to the Wuhan lab while the pandemic was getting teed up.

"In January of 2020, when the whole pandemic is on the precipice, they sent in the PLA [People's Liberation Army] bioweapons expert, this major general to take over the Wuhan lab. If that doesn't send chills up your spine..." McCaul said before pausing. "And then finally, the military... the secret military activities at the lab itself since 2017, you know, there's a biological chemical weapons treaty. China is a signatory, and the idea that their military is operating out of the lab raises some serious questions."

Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, who appeared with McCaul, moreover, condemned the Biden administration for not addressing the calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to be fired, nor for being tough on China and the role it played in the pandemic.

"Well, I know this administration certainly won't do [fire Fauci] because they buy into the 'anything we can do to protect China' narrative," Turner said. "And we've seen that from this administration repeatedly. The only consistency we get out of Dr. Fauci is, of course, inconsistency. But this administration, even if they found the smoking gun, is not going to hold China accountable."

The Republican congressmen's comments come as more information is revealed about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chinese scientists in 2015 composed a document called "The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons." The document postulates a World War III scenario fought with bioweapons.

According to Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the paper is the closest thing to a "smoking gun" as to China's involvement in the development and release of the COVID-19 virus.

"I think this is significant because it clearly shows that Chinese scientists were thinking about military application for different strains of the coronavirus and thinking about how it could be deployed," Jennings said. "It begins to firm up the possibility that what we have here is the accidental release of a pathogen for military use."

