Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Assume Worst About Lab Leak

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Wednesday to "assume the worst" about the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the COVID-19 lab leak.

When asked during "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" if we should just forget and come to the conclusion that China will never divulge what occurred at that lab in Wuhan, Cramer responded, "perhaps we can. I think then we have to assume the worst, which I think is probably a fairly good assumption."

Speaking on the Biden administration's recent decision to officially cut off funding to the Wuhan Insitute of Virology, Cramer said, "I don't mind telling you, it's a little bit amusing that the Biden administration has made this declaration."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. government sent a memo to the lab informing it that funding will no longer be provided in perpetuity.

