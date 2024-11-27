Lewandowski to Newsmax: Choice of Hassett Part of Trump's 'Dream Team'

Corey Lewandowski lauded the selection of Kevin Hassett to lead the National Economic Council, telling Newsmax on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump's choice is part of a "dream team."

Hassett served as the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the first two years of Trump's first term in office, then briefly returned to the White House in 2020 to serve as an economic adviser to help with response to the pandemic.

Lewandowski, senior adviser to Trump, told "​Wake Up America" that the president-elect's choice of Hassett is "the continuation of the what we call the dream team," adding that "this is the greatest team ever assembled on behalf of the American people."

Lewandowski said Hassett "is a known commodity. He served in the previous [Trump] administration, and he served in the capacity which allowed him to have a significant impact... [including] passing the greatest tax cut ever to benefit the American people."

Lewandowski also said that not only is Hassett "someone who the president has worked very closely with for a long time, [but he is also] someone who understands what the president's priorities are as it relates to economic freedom."

Specifically, Lewandowski said, Hassett is "someone who is going to help implement no tax on tips, no tax on social security, and no tax on overtime."

