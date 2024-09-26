Lewandowski to Newsmax: Harris, Biden Rhetoric Inspired Lone Actors

Less than two weeks following the second attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, members of President Joe Biden's Cabinet have been unable to dial down their vitriolic language.

On Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during an appearance on MSNBC that Trump should be "extinguished for good."

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Thursday that "the rhetoric coming from the left" and "specifically from [Vice President] Kamala Harris and Joe Biden" has inspired lone actors like 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks and Ryan Wesley Routh, 58.

"They're telling everybody, Kamala Harris is, Joe Biden is, Tim Walz — that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy," Lewandowski told "Newsline." "The reality is, Donald Trump has gone through multiple election processes where people have voted for him to be the Republican nominee or the president of the United States, and that's never been the case with Kamala Harris."

Lewandowski cautioned that the continuation of such rhetoric is driving "people who are clearly mentally deranged to do something which is very dangerous, not just for Donald Trump, but also all the people around him."

"And at the hearing today in Congress, it was reminded that a volunteer firefighter lost his life at that Butler, Pennsylvania, rally by a lone gunman for simply attending a political event," said Lewandowski, referring to the first hearing by the House bipartisan task force investigating the attempted assassination of Trump by Crooks on July 13. "And that should never be allowed in this country."

