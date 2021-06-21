Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: 'People Are Tired Of' Politicized Justice

Lamenting "two sets of separate rules" in American justice, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on Newsmax noted Democrats are letting violence rage in the streets while they pursue petty political witch hunts against conservatives and backers of former President Donald Trump.

"It's amazing the lack of respect we continue to give these law enforcement officers on a daily basis," Lewandowski, a former New Hampshire police officer, told Monday's "Stinchfield." "And that permeates from members of the mainstream media and the far left that want to continue to defund the police."

It is not just a war on police with defunding police activism, Lewandowski added to host Grant Stinchfield, saying the left is seeking political goals with the crimes they seek to prosecute, as they work to unwind policing and cash bail in places like New York.

"We know there has always been two sets of separate rules," Lewandowski added. "If you're a conservative, they go after you. If you're Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, if you're Andy McCabe, if you're James Comey, if you're the lovers [FBI agent Peter] Strzok or [FBI lawyer Lisa] Page – and they know you committed a crime, they know you perjured yourself either under oath or in front of Congress – they say, 'we don't have enough evidence.'"

And, worse still, leftists seeking to handcuff police instead of violent criminals, rioters, and looters are hypocrites using taxpayer dollars for their own personal security in the violent cities they lead.

"But what do they do? They surround themselves with men and women who carry guns and badges so they can 'do as I say, but not as I do,'" Lewandowski said.

"The people are tired of it. The notion that we're not going to hold people accountable for the crimes they committed as they were rioting and destroy police substations and lighting buildings on fire is shameful.

"Our country has really taken a bad step when you can destroy somebody's property with no repercussions."

