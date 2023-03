The Nashville school shooting has renewed calls for assault weapons bans, including Black Lives Matter activist Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., objecting to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., calling for armed guards at schools, Newsmax congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt reports on Thursday's "John Bachman Now."

