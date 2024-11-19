Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Homan to Seek 300K Children DHS Lost

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said Tuesday that Tom Homan, who was picked to be the border czar in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, will focus on finding the 300,000 migrant children that the Department of Homeland Security lost during the Biden administration.

"Tom Homan is amazing … and he's going to be so good," Tenney told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Here's Tom Homan, very common sense, very experienced, worked under President [Barack] Obama and President Trump. He's a guy who's going to first go in and secure the border — that's the most important thing — and he's going to focus on illegal immigrants who are coming here who are criminals.

"I think we need to emphasize we're going to look at people in a way based on criminals first, and then he's going to focus on saving those 300,000 children who we believe have been trafficked and let loose somehow in this community and are being abused. And that is so important. I can't emphasize how compassionate and how important it is that Tom Homan wants to focus on those children. All of us care about these children that were trafficked all over our communities."

Tenney also commented on the Laken Riley murder trial taking place in Georgia and how the Democrats' passage of the Green Light Law in New York in 2019, coupled with the Biden administration's willingness to fly migrants around the U.S., led to the 22-year-old nursing student's murder, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

"Look, it is horrific, this whole Laken Riley situation, and it is directly the fault of the Biden administration and New York State — the Democrat left-leaning legislature, Gov. [Kathy] Hochul, Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo — who instituted the 2019 Green Light Law," Tenney said. "That law gave sanctuary to criminal illegal immigrants, gave them licenses and special protections, and also allowed and required ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] to let go dangerous criminals if they could not be identified within a certain period of time.

"The New York Police Department had to let Jose Ibarra go. They had to free him where he was able to, as you identified, get this free flight to Georgia, where he was able to kill Laken Riley. This is absolutely just absurd that this is happening in our country. This is on the Democrats, particularly on the national level, and now especially in New York State. We have to repeal that Green Light Law."

