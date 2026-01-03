Chuck Holton to Newsmax: Cheers on Flight From Panama to 'Venezuela Is Free'

Newsmax foreign correspondent Chuck Holton reported a surge of optimism along the Colombia-Venezuela border Saturday evening on Newsmax, describing a striking moment on a flight filled with Venezuelans and visible changes at a crossing long defined by fear and criminal control.

Holton broadcast live Saturday from the border city of Cucuta on "The Count," where he said the atmosphere marked a sharp contrast from previous visits.

"I'm at the border crossing in Cucuta, which is a place that I've spent a lot of time at. And so I can kind of gauge the differences every time I come back," Holton said. He noted the area was quieter than usual, attributing part of that to the New Year's weekend.

Holton said he expected to see Venezuelans moving back across the border but had not yet observed large numbers doing so. He contrasted that with his recent flight into the region.

"Although the flight that I took from Panama to get here was full of Venezuelans, and as soon as it landed, somebody shouted, 'Venezuela is free!' And the whole plane went crazy," he said.

"So obviously there's a very joyous atmosphere here. People are very happy about this. This is something they've been waiting for, for a long, long time," he added.

