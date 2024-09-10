Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Harris Can't Run From Record

Vice President Kamala Harris will have difficulty explaining her record during her debate with former President Donald Trump, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Sununu told "Newsline" that Harris' campaign already is hinting she will struggle in the debate.

"She gets rattled. She can't talk about details," Sununu said.

Sununu said Harris' campaign has been doing her a disservice by shielding her from media interviews.

"If my campaign were making all those signals to me, I'd be scared to death when I walked out there," Sununu said. "So, if her own campaign clearly doesn't believe in her, how can she make a case for the American public to believe in her? She can't. They've really set themselves up for failure."

Sununu said Trump should be talking about key issues that matter to 8% to 12% of potential swing voters.

"Don't just talk about the economy, talk about the cost of living, talk about the price increases, talk about the pains of credit card debt," Sununu said. "Don't just talk about an open border. Talk about the drug crisis. Talk about mental health. Talk about the safety in your cities that comes from that. And if he can do that, he'll make that gut connection that he's always had very good experience doing."

Sununu said Harris is just saying whatever she can to get elected.

"She has a record, not a record of success," Sununu said. "As a senator, I don't remember the great Kamala Harris bill that helped fix America's problems or anything like that. She's got a lot to defend here, and she's going to do her best to try to convince people she wasn't part of the Biden-Harris administration. Her name is on the ticket."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com