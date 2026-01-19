Retired General to Newsmax: Iran May Make Concessions

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Monday the situation in Iran remains fluid, with the potential that the country's leadership may offer protesters "some concessions" to ease tensions.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," he said that it's likely that "the regime will make some concessions to mollify the protesters and try to get some semblance of order."

But Eddy was quick to point out that does not mean a potential regime change could be in the works.

"The only way I see of any regime change, which is very difficult to do, is if the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] gets involved and switches sides. And we just don't see any indication of that at this time," Eddy said.

Eddy responded to a question about further action regarding targeted attacks against Iran by President Donald Trump and how that may affect the situation.

"Even if he does or if Israel gets involved and you take out the leadership, what's next? Regime change is very difficult to do," he said.

Eddy explained that on paper, picking a military target is easy, but it is the impact that has to be considered: "As we're seeing in Venezuela, you could take out the leader, yet the government still functions. You still need the water to run, electricity to go on, the government to function.

"So, the targets they pick would likely be any weapons depots that the militias are using to attack the protesters."

But that does not mean the Department of War is not weighing all options.

"It's nice to give the president some options to do that.

"But will it stop the violence against protesters? I'm hesitant to say, because I don't see that happening," Eddy said.

Iran may be forced to end its internet block, according to a senior Parliament member.

Iran used deadly military action against protesters all over the country to dampen the most active domestic uprising in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

State television appeared to have been targeted by hackers over the weekend and for a short time displayed speeches by Trump.

