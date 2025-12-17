Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Trump Targeting Was an 'Abuse of Power'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, accused the Biden White House and Justice Department of politicizing federal law enforcement against President Donald Trump, calling former special counsel Jack Smith’s actions “an egregious abuse of power” during an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday following a closed-door congressional deposition.

Roy made the remarks on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" after participating in an hours-long deposition with Smith, who led federal criminal investigations into Trump during the Biden administration.

Asked what he learned from Smith’s testimony, Roy declined to discuss specifics but said the session reinforced concerns about political motivations behind the investigations.

"Well, obviously, we're not going to get into the details specifically of what we went through in the deposition. We've had a lot of illuminating conversations, I can tell you that," Roy said.

"Obviously, you just reported on that bombshell report about the lack of probable cause. Let's just say that there was continued understanding of what Jack Smith was doing and how politicized it was and what he was trying to do."

Roy said new information continues to emerge about the scope of the investigations, including efforts targeting the communications of Trump allies and members of Congress.

"And now you saw — I think even Jim Jordan just announced — that they weren't just going after his phone, they were going after his private and personal email," Roy said.

"They literally just released that a couple of minutes ago. We're getting more information about what they were doing under Arctic Frost and how widespread their targeting was of more members of Congress."

"But it was just an egregious abuse of power in targeting the president — President Trump — by your own description, and you are correct that it was coming out of the White House over the objections of the FBI, saying there's no probable cause," Roy said. "I mean, it's very clearly politicized."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, agreed, posting on X Wednesday: "Received shocking new docs 2day from DOJ & FBI showing FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump's Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway."

Roy also alleged broader misconduct by the Justice Department.

"And it wasn't just directed at members of Congress and the president," he said. "This DOJ was abusing it and targeting American citizens, putting people in jail under the FACE Act, putting people in jail with regard to J6."

"The American people deserve — and history needs to reflect — an accurate account of what occurred, because it's going to go down as the most corrupt administration, with the greatest abuse of power in the history of any administration in U.S. history."

Roy said congressional Republicans plan to continue pressing for reforms.

"This is an actual crisis if we don't identify this and address it so that it can't happen again in terms of the power that the DOJ has."

Smith testified privately before the House Judiciary Committee for more than eight hours on Wednesday as part of a Republican-led investigation into his actions as special counsel, which has intensified since Trump resumed office.

