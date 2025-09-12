Newsmax to Air  Special 'Charlie Kirk: American Hero' Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Newsmax will present a powerful primetime tribute this Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET: "Charlie Kirk: American Hero," a special program honoring the life and legacy of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, following his shocking assassination that has stunned the nation.

The one-hour special, anchored by veteran journalist Ed Henry, will feature in-depth reporting, exclusive interviews and heartfelt remembrances of Kirk, whose life was cut short in an attack authorities have described as targeted and deliberate.

Newsmax correspondents will provide live reports from Utah and Arizona, states where Kirk inspired and mobilized thousands of young conservatives through his leadership of Turning Point USA and his tireless advocacy for American values.

When to Watch:

8pm ET "Charlie Kirk: American Hero"

Saturday on Newsmax – Find It Here

The broadcast will examine what investigators have uncovered about the suspect now in custody, including the FBI and local law enforcement's findings into his background, motives, and potential affiliations.

But the special will go beyond the crime.

At its heart, "Charlie Kirk: American Hero" is a remembrance of the man whose influence touched millions.

Viewers will hear moving tributes from those who knew Kirk best, including:

President Donald J. Trump, Franklin Graham, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Kari Lake, Ric Grenell, and many others.

Together, they will reflect on Kirk's extraordinary commitment to faith, freedom, and the next generation of American leaders.

Kirk's voice and vision reshaped conservative politics, drawing young people into civic life and reminding Americans of the principles of liberty and faith that underpin the nation.

His assassination has been described by many as not just a personal tragedy, but a blow to the conservative movement and to the ideals he championed.

The special will also revisit defining moments from Kirk's career, showcasing his speeches, media appearances and grassroots activism.

Through exclusive video and personal recollections, viewers will see why so many regarded him not only as a bold political organizer but also as a man of deep conviction and faith.

"Charlie Kirk: American Hero" promises to be both a hard-hitting news report and a heartfelt celebration of a life lived with purpose.

Newsmax invites America to tune in, remember, and honor one of its most dynamic leaders.

Watch "Charlie Kirk: American Hero" this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, only on Newsmax.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com