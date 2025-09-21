DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Charlie Kirk a 'Warrior for Truth, Freedom'

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Sunday remembered slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk at his memorial in Arizona as a fearless "warrior for truth and for freedom," urging mourners to continue his mission to defend free speech and preserve the nation's founding principles.

"Charlie lived his life as a warrior for truth and for freedom every single day, choosing to step into the arena armed with the Constitution," Gabbard said. "He sparred through debate on the battlefield of ideas, fighting for the heart of our democratic republic and the unalienable rights endowed upon every one of us by our creator."

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was known for his campus debates and outspoken defense of conservative causes. Gabbard said his work exemplified the free exchange of ideas at a time when dissent is increasingly silenced.

"Free speech is the foundation of our democratic republic," she said. "We must protect it at all costs, because without it we'll be lost. Charlie knew this. He lived it."

Gabbard praised Kirk for embracing those who opposed him, recalling how he welcomed critics onto his show or to events with an invitation: "Let's talk." His calm courage, she added, stemmed from a deep spiritual conviction.

"He showed respect and compassion for everyone, even those who opposed him. And I think especially for those who opposed him," she said. "He sincerely wanted people to know the truth, because it's the truth that sets us free. It is the truth that keeps us free."

The former Hawaii congresswoman described Kirk's focus on America's schools as a central battleground. She said he challenged institutions that, in his view, restricted debate and stifled discussion of topics such as faith and biological sex.

"Charlie chose this arena to take these people head-on," Gabbard said. "He encouraged them to speak honestly, bring ideas, debate loudly, and think critically."

Gabbard argued that Kirk's growing influence drew the ire of those threatened by his success, pointing to a historical pattern in which weak ideologies resort to censorship and violence.

"By trying to silence Charlie, his voice is now louder than ever," she said. "His message is more powerful and impactful than ever."

