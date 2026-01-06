Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Venezuela Operation May Reduce Illegal Immigration Over Time

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Tuesday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump's operation targeting Venezuela's leadership could reduce illegal immigration to the United States in the long run by creating conditions for Venezuelans to return home.

Wolf, speaking on "Wake Up America," argued that migration pressures will ease if Venezuela stabilizes and its economy improves.

"As that country continues to prosper, you're going to see more and more folks want to stay there, build a life there, build businesses there," Wolf said, adding, "I do think that that will reduce the overall migration, illegal immigration into the U.S."

His comments came a day after deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York to charges that include narco-terrorism and cocaine importation conspiracy. A judge set the next court date for March 17.

When pressed on the future of Venezuelans living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, Wolf noted the administration has moved to end TPS for Venezuelans and said he expects continued pressure on those without permanent legal status to return as conditions allow.

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way in 2025 for the Trump administration to terminate TPS protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, a step that could expose many to deportation as litigation continues.

Wolf also discussed broader immigration policy priorities, saying that the administration should shift the legal immigration system toward "this merit-based system," emphasizing skills the U.S. needs rather than family-based pathways.

He also touched on proposals and initiatives advanced by the administration, including changes to work visas and expanded use of technology at the border, though Wolf did not provide a timeline for specific implementation.

Additionally, Wolf criticized a Minnesota hotel operating under the Hilton brand after an email circulated showing reservations canceled for federal immigration agents.

Hilton said the property was independently owned and operated and announced it was removing the hotel from its system after the cancellation of reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The incident drew attention after the Department of Homeland Security publicized screenshots of the email.

"These are law enforcement officers, just like any others that are there to do a job that Congress gave them," Wolf said, urging Hilton to respond more forcefully to avoid consumer backlash.

