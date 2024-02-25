Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Biden Has Several Options on the Border

The Biden administration can take several actions to tighten asylum restrictions and ease the border crisis, former acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The biggest one is the remain in Mexico program that was successfully implemented during the Trump administration," Wolf said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "The Biden administration canceled that as one of their very first acts."

Biden could also enforce the 212(f) Authority, which would allow him to deny entry of certain classes of aliens into the country for any number of reasons like former President Donald Trump did when enforcing travel restrictions on countries of concern, said Wolf.

"What we know, though, is that the left sues on [the use of] this authority almost every time, so even if the Biden administration puts it in place, they're going to get sued on it," Wolf said. "They'll be in court, so the effect won't take effect for some time."

Meanwhile, retired Border Patrol agent Thaddeus Cleveland, now the sheriff of Terrell County, Texas, who was also on Sunday's show, spoke out about reports that it has cost Texas taxpayers nearly $150 million to bus illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

"[This] is nothing compared to what the state of Texas has spent the last three years since the Biden administration came into office," said Cleveland. "The state of Texas has spent almost $10 billion."

Meanwhile, he noted that the Trump-era policies on the border, including the migrant protection protocol, were "very effective."

"I wouldn't be surprised if this administration tries to champion it and tries to win more votes in this election," Cleveland said. "Something has to be done. We're busier now than than we've been this year here in in Terrell County."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com