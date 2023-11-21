Caroline Glick to Newsmax: Outlook Grim for Mideast Peace

Caroline Glick, senior fellow for Middle Eastern Affairs at the Center for Security Policy in Washington, painted a bleak picture to Newsmax about prospects of peace between Israel and Palestinians.

Since Hamas slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis during an Oct. 7 terrorist attack and took more than 200 people hostage, Western leaders, including President Joe Biden, have tried to say Hamas is not representative of the Palestinian people, even though the terrorist group has governed the Gaza Strip since 2006.

But Glick told "American Agenda" a poll conducted by Birzeit University near Ramallah published Thursday showed 75% of Palestinians polled supported the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. The poll also showed 76% supported Hamas and 74.7% supported the annihilation of the state of Israel.

"The problem is that we tend to project our own values and our own desires onto the people that we face," said Glick, who wrote about the poll in a recent column for Newsmax. "But we have to listen to them when they tell us what they actually think, and what they actually believe in and what they actually aspire to.

"This is a society that really defines itself by the aspiration of genocide of the annihilation of the Jewish state and that supports wholeheartedly the sadistic slaughter of the innocent Jews that occurred on Oct. 7. We're looking at a society that doesn't aspire to peace and coexistence and aspires to annihilation and genocide."

She said Western nations, including the United States, need to realize that Palestinians are not seeking values such as the basic freedoms of liberal democracies.

"We have to recognize that they value none of these things," Glick said. "When they're asked, they say, Absolutely not. This is not what we want. We think that life of jihad is what we want, and jihad means that you have a society that's fully mobilized.

"Some people shoot guns at innocents. Some people provide them with guns. Some people feed them. Some people give them medical supplies and medical services, but everybody has mobilized on their behalf, and that's what we see in Palestinian society."

Glick said the only way to convince jihadists to cease operations and gain peace with Israel is to make them realize they have no chance at succeeding.

"And then, they only do that for a limited period of time of up to 10 years," Glick said. "That's what Mohammed told them in the Quran. What you have to do is you have to punish them, and you have to deny them any hope of ever succeeding. The only way that you can get a cease-fire and then maintain that cease-fire over time is to continuously deny them any hope that they'll get anywhere and that they will only pay [a] price for continuing their jihad."

