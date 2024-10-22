Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump Outworking 'Lazy' Harris-Walz

Former President Donald Trump is taking "nothing for granted" over the final two weeks, campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Republican nominee is scheduled to host 29 campaign events over the next 10 days, Lewandowski told "Wake Up America," calling it a "full court press" until Election Day.

After three campaign stops Monday and another three Tuesday in two different states, Lewandowski said he would stack Trump's schedule against anybody "who has ever campaigned for president."

"President Trump is going to be everywhere," Lewandowski said.

This is what everywhere looks like, Lewandowski said, beginning with stops in North Carolina and Florida on Tuesday:

"Georgia two stops [Wednesday];

Arizona and Nevada on Thursday;

Michigan two stops on Friday;

Michigan and Pennsylvania, two stops on Saturday."

After a "monster event" at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, "Then you go to next week," said Lewandowski:

"Three stops in Georgia on Monday;

Three stops in Pennsylvania on Tuesday;

Then back to North Carolina, back to Wisconsin;

Then back out west to Nevada and Arizona on Thursday of next week;

Then Michigan and Wisconsin again next Friday."

"29 stops in the next 10 days for Donald Trump that are public events that he will be hosting. That doesn't include what Vice President nominee [J.D.] Vance is doing," Lewandowski said. "So it is a full-court press for the next 14 days."

He added, "We'll take nothing for granted. We're going to run through the tape over the next two weeks."

By comparison, Lewandowski called the Democrat ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz "lazy."

"I will put Donald Trump's schedule up against anybody who's campaigning for president, who has ever campaigned for president. And the American people see it. They see him out working and taking nothing for granted," Lewandowski said. "This is a man, at 78 years old, who outworks not only his staff, but the press corps that travels with him and then everybody else.

"And so, look, the American people are very smart. They see that Vice President Harris and Tim Walz are lazy. They won't fix this country, and they want someone who's willing to work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to put our country and make it great again, and that's what Donald Trump is doing."

